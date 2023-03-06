Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Shauna Elaine Reed, 37, Sioux City; Adam William Oetken, 34, Sioux City
Angel Giovani Chay Mejia, 50, Sioux City; Maria Olinda Ramos Cruz, 50, Sioux City
Jesse John Vogel, 43, Sioux City; Julio Alejandro Hernandez, 32, Sioux City
Zachary Andrew Utemark, 29, North Sioux City; Kelsey Marie Schmith, 25, North Sioux City
