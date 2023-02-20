Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Danielle Love Anglim, 21, Sioux City; Jeremiah Raymond Verbeski, 25, Sioux City
Juan Francisco Duarte Rodriguez, 26, Yankton, South Dakota; Jessica Lynn Johnson, 34, Yankton
Laci Kay Harrison, 28, North Sioux City; Timothy Micheal Stephens, 30, North Sioux City
Katherine Marie Toben, 27, Sioux City; Riley Richard Hartnett, 28, Sioux City
Joshua Wayne Torrez, 33, Sioux City; Heather Renee LaDeaux, 33, Sioux City
Aubury Jane Coleman, 26, Sioux City; Michael Marcel-David Green, 25, Sioux City
Anthony Jacob Thomas, 30, Sibley, Iowa; Rayna Lee Fox, 26, Sibley
Erika Eunice Gonzalez, 24, Sioux City; Ricky Antonio Rodas, 25, Sioux City
Alejandra Medina Reed, 24, Sioux City; Michael Lee Hastings, 34, Sioux City
Samantha Rosemary Edge, 45, Sergeant Bluff; Brian Richard Wacheldorf, 45, Sergeant Bluff
Brittany Ann Barley, 34, Sioux City; Christopher Cole Heywood, 35, Sioux City
Makar Shiano, 45, Sioux City; Elipi Alexander, 44, Sioux City
Luis Angel Gonzalez Gonzalez, 34, Sioux Falls; Quezabeth Alejandrina Arreola, 38, Sioux Falls
Shijan Lee Shine, 27, Sioux City; Daniel Charles Oehlerking, 31, Sioux City