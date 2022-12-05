 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Seth Daniel Mason, 41, Sioux City; Aubree Anna Angerman, 30, Sioux City

Blake Vincent Hoefling, 29, Hinton, Iowa; Alyse Amelia Trobaugh, 32, Sioux City

Everferney Cespedes Torres, 35, Sioux City; Karen Vanessa Lozano Quesada, 28, Sioux City

Joshua Allen McCaslen, 41, Anthon, Iowa; Tonya Lynn McCoy, 48, Anthon

