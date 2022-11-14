 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Aaron James Oestmann, 32, Dakota Dunes; Breanna Marie Daniels, 30, Dakota Dunes

Jose Luis Marquez Marquez, 27; Ximena del Socorro Garcia-Munoz, 24, Sioux City

Tyler James Kelsheimer, 26, Iowa; Michaela Zion Olson, 26, Anthon, Iowa

Ashton Sade Arroyo, 27, Sioux City; Ariana Alexandria Rogers, 26, Sioux City

Henry Morales Coronel, 20, Sioux City; Yaqueline Pahola Morales Perez, 19, Sioux City

