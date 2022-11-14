Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Aaron James Oestmann, 32, Dakota Dunes; Breanna Marie Daniels, 30, Dakota Dunes
Jose Luis Marquez Marquez, 27; Ximena del Socorro Garcia-Munoz, 24, Sioux City
Tyler James Kelsheimer, 26, Iowa; Michaela Zion Olson, 26, Anthon, Iowa
Ashton Sade Arroyo, 27, Sioux City; Ariana Alexandria Rogers, 26, Sioux City
Henry Morales Coronel, 20, Sioux City; Yaqueline Pahola Morales Perez, 19, Sioux City
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
