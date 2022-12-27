 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Juan Daniel Lucas Ramos, 26, Sioux City; Jeili Yusbel Ortega Morales, 25, Sioux City

Joshua Mathew Anderson, 25, Vermillion, South Dakota; Shanel Marie Goranowski, 26, Vermillion

