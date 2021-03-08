Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Jorge Roderico Godoy Picon, 38, Sioux City; Agnieszka Vasquez, 26, Sioux City
John Michael DeVall, 35, Sioux City; Salveigh Marie Skarhus, 23, Sioux City
Chad Evan Vander Linden, 28, Moville, Iowa; Allison Rose Blessing, 33, Moville
Rigoberto Crispin, 22, Sioux City; Abril Nazareth Munoz Lopez, 21, Sioux City
Cristian Alexis Rivas Sanan, 28, Sioux City; Sibia Marili Mateo Rabanales, 25, Sioux City
Anthony Ray Gatzemeyer, 35, Sioux City; Lara Beth Letsche, 31, Sioux City
Jennifer Lucille Soto, 39, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Kay Lee Fracisco, 37, Sioux City
Travis Joshua Lloyd, 39, Sioux City; Ngoc Thi Hong Le, 29, Sioux City
Brian Keith Hoffman, 51, Sergeant Bluff; Dawn Michelle Carlson, 51, Sergeant Bluff
Adrian Espinoza, 32, Sergeant Bluff; Elizabeth Villanueva, 29, Sergeant Bluff
Bradley William Boblit, 37, Sioux City; Shandy Evangeline Petersen, 35, Sioux City
Brady Edward Pluth Van Dusen, 28, Sioux City; Toni Malia Beck, 24, Hawaii
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.