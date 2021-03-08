 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage licenses
View Comments

Marriage licenses

{{featured_button_text}}
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Jorge Roderico Godoy Picon, 38, Sioux City; Agnieszka Vasquez, 26, Sioux City

John Michael DeVall, 35, Sioux City; Salveigh Marie Skarhus, 23, Sioux City

Chad Evan Vander Linden, 28, Moville, Iowa; Allison Rose Blessing, 33, Moville

Rigoberto Crispin, 22, Sioux City; Abril Nazareth Munoz Lopez, 21, Sioux City

Cristian Alexis Rivas Sanan, 28, Sioux City; Sibia Marili Mateo Rabanales, 25, Sioux City

Anthony Ray Gatzemeyer, 35, Sioux City; Lara Beth Letsche, 31, Sioux City

Jennifer Lucille Soto, 39, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Kay Lee Fracisco, 37, Sioux City

Travis Joshua Lloyd, 39, Sioux City; Ngoc Thi Hong Le, 29, Sioux City

Brian Keith Hoffman, 51, Sergeant Bluff; Dawn Michelle Carlson, 51, Sergeant Bluff

Adrian Espinoza, 32, Sergeant Bluff; Elizabeth Villanueva, 29, Sergeant Bluff

Bradley William Boblit, 37, Sioux City; Shandy Evangeline Petersen, 35, Sioux City

Brady Edward Pluth Van Dusen, 28, Sioux City; Toni Malia Beck, 24, Hawaii

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan reveals she had suicidal thoughts

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News