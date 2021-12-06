Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Cory Scott Lindgren, 49, Moville, Iowa; Lanette Jo Peterson, 54, Moville
Justin Ray Cloud, 47, Sioux City; Noel Marie Woofter, 50, Moville
Bryce Hillman Reinhart, 22, Kingsley, Iowa; Mally Amanda Sangpanjun, 23, Kingsley
William John Vander Veen, 50, Sioux City; Carol Selma Goulette, 68, Sioux City
Cesar Emmanuel Pulido, 24, Sioux City; Gisselle Gonzalez, 22, Sioux City
Corey Joseph Glaude, 32, Sioux City; Emily Therese Vondrak, 26, Sioux City
Michael Ryan Schumacher, 35, Sergeant Bluff; Melanie Marie Cruz, 34, Sergeant Bluff
Carlos Alfonso Sanchez, 35, Sioux City; Melissa Ann Johnson, 35, Sioux City