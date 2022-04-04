Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Enrique Perez Chavez, 31, Sioux City; Jessica Guzman Mata, 24, Sioux City
Johnny Dale Hatley, 38, Sioux City; Makayla Renae Malloy, 28, Sioux City
Donovan William Convay, 33, Whiting, Iowa; Kimberly Rose Will, 33, Jefferson, South Dakota
Michael David Goodrich, 66, Hornick, Iowa; Rosemary Elaine Maguire, 55, Hornick
Samuel Emilio Cabrera Marroquin, 29, Sioux City; Amalia Mendez Juarez, 31, Sioux City
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.