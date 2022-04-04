 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marriage licenses

  • 0
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Enrique Perez Chavez, 31, Sioux City; Jessica Guzman Mata, 24, Sioux City

Johnny Dale Hatley, 38, Sioux City; Makayla Renae Malloy, 28, Sioux City

Donovan William Convay, 33, Whiting, Iowa; Kimberly Rose Will, 33, Jefferson, South Dakota

Michael David Goodrich, 66, Hornick, Iowa; Rosemary Elaine Maguire, 55, Hornick

Samuel Emilio Cabrera Marroquin, 29, Sioux City; Amalia Mendez Juarez, 31, Sioux City

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: First Lutheran Church's congregation will celebrate its 150th anniversary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News