 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses

  • 0
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Saul Juarez Jr., 34, Sioux City; Latasha May Burks, 32, Sioux City

Mychal Thomas Elsbecker, 34, Sioux City; Hillary Kay Andersen, 35, Sioux City

Ross Jonr Fawver Jr., 46, Sioux City; Lysa Kaye Conner, 41, Sioux City

Trenton Leon Harrison, 21, Sioux City; Elizabeth Ann Zimmer, 39, Sioux City

Darren Hector Cavazos, 21, Sioux City; Catherine Qi Brown, 21, Sioux City

Thomas William Thelen, 27, Iowa; Angela Rose Dopita, 24, Iowa

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Grave' situation in Ukraine akin to other humanitarian disasters, UN official says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News