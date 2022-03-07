Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Saul Juarez Jr., 34, Sioux City; Latasha May Burks, 32, Sioux City
Mychal Thomas Elsbecker, 34, Sioux City; Hillary Kay Andersen, 35, Sioux City
Ross Jonr Fawver Jr., 46, Sioux City; Lysa Kaye Conner, 41, Sioux City
Trenton Leon Harrison, 21, Sioux City; Elizabeth Ann Zimmer, 39, Sioux City
Darren Hector Cavazos, 21, Sioux City; Catherine Qi Brown, 21, Sioux City
Thomas William Thelen, 27, Iowa; Angela Rose Dopita, 24, Iowa
