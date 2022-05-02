 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Victor Antonio Jerome, 41, Sioux City; Tricia Marie Moon, 43, Sioux City

Troy Raymond Jones, 53, Sioux City; Antonette Didal Dela Fuente, 22, Sioux City

Tylor James Price, 27, Chandler, Arizona; Sophia Maranda Best, 26, Chandler

Nathanael Arnett Gates, 34, Sioux City; Clarissa Mae Kraayenbrink, 26, Sioux City

Dustin David Sterling, 29, Sioux City; Brooke Amber Hanson, 26, Sioux City

Bryan Clarence Pedersen, 33, Bronson, Iowa; Allison Faye Biggerstaff, 35, Bronson

Hunter Allen East, 25, Sergeant Bluff; Lindsay Leigh Johnson, 27, Sergeant Bluff

Brandon Michael Dicks, 39, Sioux City; Angela Kay Rodriguez, 32, Sioux City

Steven Ray Munger, 62, Merrill, Iowa; Micaela Turnil, 50, Merrill

Sebastian Robles, 25, Sioux City; Franziska Foerster, 24, Dresden, Germany

Adrian James Stone Jr., 59, Sioux City; Eileen Danielle Gutierrez, 49, Sioux City

Chase Alan Cejka, 31, Sioux City; Breanna Kathleen Jackson, 29, Sioux City

Jeffrey Brian Sward, 31, Sergeant Bluff; Brittney Lea Clinton, 32, Sergeant Bluff

Elder Omar Ruiz Lopez, 28, Dakota Dunes; Yenifer Guadalupe Chavez Quixtan, 25, Dakota Dunes

John Christian Weverka, 25, Sioux City; Hope Marie Hassebroek, 25, Sioux City

