Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Rafael Eduardo Delgado Ramos, 39, San Salvador, El Salvador; Alejandra Hernandez Quintero, 33, Sioux City
Gabriel Alfonso Smeedlee Blades, 30, Sioux City; Kasey Nicole Nelson, 24, Sioux City
Casey Josph Cooley, 22, Sioux City, Emma Jo Mochen, 20, Sioux City
Colton Vincent Graves, 34, Sioux City; Lisa Anne Scott, 37, Sioux City
Cody John Poulsen, 24, Sioux City; Miranda Kay Martinez, 21, Sioux City
Brandon Charles Snyder, 35, Sioux City; Ashlie LaNae Byrne, 34, Sioux City
Derrick Brooks, 45, Sergeant Bluff; Engwan Burrell Joseph, 43, Sergeant Bluff
Geovany Joaquin Lopez-Gomez, 31, Sioux City; Dalia Lizbeth Castilla-Gallardo, 32, Sioux City
Dion Tyree Caldwell, 35, Storm Lake, Iowa; Cynthia Isabel Ledezma, 29, Sioux City
Jeramy John-Albert Vandall, 30, Sioux City; Mayra Linnette Ledezma, 30, Sioux City
Jeremy Lee Black, 34, Sioux City; Angel Christine Redman, 28, Sioux City