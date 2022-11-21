 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Rafael Eduardo Delgado Ramos, 39, San Salvador, El Salvador; Alejandra Hernandez Quintero, 33, Sioux City

Gabriel Alfonso Smeedlee Blades, 30, Sioux City; Kasey Nicole Nelson, 24, Sioux City

Casey Josph Cooley, 22, Sioux City, Emma Jo Mochen, 20, Sioux City

Colton Vincent Graves, 34, Sioux City; Lisa Anne Scott, 37, Sioux City

Cody John Poulsen, 24, Sioux City; Miranda Kay Martinez, 21, Sioux City

Brandon Charles Snyder, 35, Sioux City; Ashlie LaNae Byrne, 34, Sioux City

Derrick Brooks, 45, Sergeant Bluff; Engwan Burrell Joseph, 43, Sergeant Bluff

Geovany Joaquin Lopez-Gomez, 31, Sioux City; Dalia Lizbeth Castilla-Gallardo, 32, Sioux City

Dion Tyree Caldwell, 35, Storm Lake, Iowa; Cynthia Isabel Ledezma, 29, Sioux City

Jeramy John-Albert Vandall, 30, Sioux City; Mayra Linnette Ledezma, 30, Sioux City

Jeremy Lee Black, 34, Sioux City; Angel Christine Redman, 28, Sioux City

