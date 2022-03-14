 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Andrew James Ricker, 54, Sioux City; Roberta Sue Boogerd, 49, Sioux City

Phillip Gordon Millard, 35, Sioux City; Kaitlin Jean Koel, 33, Sioux City

Jeremiah Adrian Grosvenor, 42, Sioux City; Stephanie Sussanne Smith, 27, Sioux City

Benjamin Tyler Holmes, 30, Sioux City; Christopher Cornelius, 40, Sioux City

