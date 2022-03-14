Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Andrew James Ricker, 54, Sioux City; Roberta Sue Boogerd, 49, Sioux City
Phillip Gordon Millard, 35, Sioux City; Kaitlin Jean Koel, 33, Sioux City
Jeremiah Adrian Grosvenor, 42, Sioux City; Stephanie Sussanne Smith, 27, Sioux City
Benjamin Tyler Holmes, 30, Sioux City; Christopher Cornelius, 40, Sioux City
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
