Marriage licenses
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Marc Shawn Curry, 50, Sioux City; Tafawn Beryl Stubblefield, 39, Sioux City

Andrew Allan-Wade Ford, 24, Sioux City; Abigal June Shilling, 22, Sioux City

Juan Antonio Salazar Maeda, 34, Iowa; Dayana Kelly Benitez-Mondragon, 24, Iowa

Weston Jay Reller, 27, Sioux City; Tessa KayLynn Graybill, 30, Sioux City

Jeffrey James Fox, 41, Sioux City; Sonya Marie Lowery, 46, Sioux City

Justin Milo Smith, 36, Sioux City; Tiffany Ann Carlson, 31, Sioux City

Quentin Arthur Leicester, 27, Sioux City; Kassity Lyn Perkins, 24, Sioux City

Bradford Allen Stearns, 38, Sioux City; Duniya Kadir Adam, 20, Sioux City

Joseph Steven Plendl, 34, Dakota City; Arely Garcia, 25, Dakota City

Alan Louis Walsted, 37, Sioux City; Meranda Elizabeth Bailey, 41, Sioux City

Kasey LeRoy Willson, 36, Moville, Iowa; Cassandra Jane Poulsen, 28, Moville

