Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Marc Shawn Curry, 50, Sioux City; Tafawn Beryl Stubblefield, 39, Sioux City
Andrew Allan-Wade Ford, 24, Sioux City; Abigal June Shilling, 22, Sioux City
Juan Antonio Salazar Maeda, 34, Iowa; Dayana Kelly Benitez-Mondragon, 24, Iowa
Weston Jay Reller, 27, Sioux City; Tessa KayLynn Graybill, 30, Sioux City
Jeffrey James Fox, 41, Sioux City; Sonya Marie Lowery, 46, Sioux City
Justin Milo Smith, 36, Sioux City; Tiffany Ann Carlson, 31, Sioux City
Quentin Arthur Leicester, 27, Sioux City; Kassity Lyn Perkins, 24, Sioux City
Bradford Allen Stearns, 38, Sioux City; Duniya Kadir Adam, 20, Sioux City
Joseph Steven Plendl, 34, Dakota City; Arely Garcia, 25, Dakota City
Alan Louis Walsted, 37, Sioux City; Meranda Elizabeth Bailey, 41, Sioux City
Kasey LeRoy Willson, 36, Moville, Iowa; Cassandra Jane Poulsen, 28, Moville
