Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Christian Patrick-Dalton Shanahan, 27, Sioux City; Sarah Mari Kleve, 26, Sioux City
Antonio Carmen Medina, 60, Sioux City; Debra Marie Oberreuter, 63, Sioux City
Garrett James Rollison, 29, Sergeant Bluff; Brieanna Alexandra Lyon, 21, Sergeant Bluff
Cornelius Anthony Goodrun, 45, Sioux City; Richard Marlin Rosenbaum Jr., 62, Sioux City
Anjelo Humberto Ramirez Munoz, 29, Sioux City; Jessica Marie Updike, 23, Sioux City
Corey Alan Brubaker, 38, Sioux City; Chassidy Marie Rann, 33, Sioux City
Nicholas Lee Selchert, 25, Bennington, Nebraska; Morgan Leigh Lalters, 25, Bennington
Mario Eugenio Lavina Rodriguez, 32, Yankton, South Dakota; Luis Rafael Briceno Punceles, 35, Yankton
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.