 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage licenses
0 comments

Marriage licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Christian Patrick-Dalton Shanahan, 27, Sioux City; Sarah Mari Kleve, 26, Sioux City

Antonio Carmen Medina, 60, Sioux City; Debra Marie Oberreuter, 63, Sioux City

Garrett James Rollison, 29, Sergeant Bluff; Brieanna Alexandra Lyon, 21, Sergeant Bluff

Cornelius Anthony Goodrun, 45, Sioux City; Richard Marlin Rosenbaum Jr., 62, Sioux City

Anjelo Humberto Ramirez Munoz, 29, Sioux City; Jessica Marie Updike, 23, Sioux City

Corey Alan Brubaker, 38, Sioux City; Chassidy Marie Rann, 33, Sioux City

Nicholas Lee Selchert, 25, Bennington, Nebraska; Morgan Leigh Lalters, 25, Bennington

Mario Eugenio Lavina Rodriguez, 32, Yankton, South Dakota; Luis Rafael Briceno Punceles, 35, Yankton

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Introduction to traditional drum circles

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News