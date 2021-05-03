Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Conner Steven Bates, 23, Sioux City; Brianna Jean Buckmeier, 24, Sioux City
Zedekiah Rodne White, 24, Sioux City; Jolen Amber Harris, 28, Sioux City
Eric Douglas Hordusky, 23, Iowa; Rebecca Marie Bence, 22, Iowa
Luther Lee Walker, 65, Sioux City; Janet Arlene Reynolds, 57, Sioux City
Norman Tinteru Sam, 30, Sioux City; Morileen Andreas, 23, Sioux City
Andres Rey Alberto, 27, Burbank, South Dakota; Addison Ann Van Weelden, 25, North Sioux City
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
