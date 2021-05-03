 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage licenses
0 comments

Marriage licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Conner Steven Bates, 23, Sioux City; Brianna Jean Buckmeier, 24, Sioux City

Zedekiah Rodne White, 24, Sioux City; Jolen Amber Harris, 28, Sioux City

Eric Douglas Hordusky, 23, Iowa; Rebecca Marie Bence, 22, Iowa

0:57 The Most Common Money Fights Couples Have and How To Avoid Them

Luther Lee Walker, 65, Sioux City; Janet Arlene Reynolds, 57, Sioux City

Norman Tinteru Sam, 30, Sioux City; Morileen Andreas, 23, Sioux City

Andres Rey Alberto, 27, Burbank, South Dakota; Addison Ann Van Weelden, 25, North Sioux City

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Camp High Hopes' Derek Bergman talks about the Sioux City camp

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News