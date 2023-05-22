Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Tiffany Leigh Taylor, 34, Sioux City; Joshua William Vermeys, 35, Sioux City
Tira Louise Jessen, 23, Sioux City; Tristan Matthews Johnson, 22, Sioux City
Hannah Marie Wood, 23, Pierson, Iowa; Adam Edwin Herbold, 35, Pierson
Gary Wayne Conrad, 52, Sioux City; Angellia Rene Conrad, 45, Sioux City
Blake Thomas Stratton, 23, Moville, Iowa; Sadie Lou Robbins, 21, Moville
Sabrina Michelle Nettleton, 28, Sergeant Bluff; Andrew Enoch Eastvold, 45, Northwood, North Dakota
Brandy Renee Kounkel-Poulson, 25, Lawton, Iowa; Jacob Michael Johnson, 29, Lawton
Riley Lee Van De Steeg, 30, North Sioux City; Matthew Stanley Lupkes, 31, North Sioux City
Adam Michael Gray, 36, Sioux City; Jessica Ray Gruber, 34, Sioux City
Jose Alberto Mejill Pabon, 63, Sioux City; Sara Elizabeth Mejia Martinez, 38, Sioux City
Nanu Gashew, 35, Sioux City; Uriel Bautista Gomez, 41, Sioux City
Jason Allen Wulf, 34, Sioux City; Margaret Mary Christensen, 28, Sioux City
Terra Jean Heilman, 22, Correctionville, Iowa; Hunter Scott Deeds, 22, Correctionville
Emily MacKenzie Fleckenstein, 23, Hinton, Iowa; Jaden Robert Anderson, 22, Sioux City
Hoa Van Duong, 58, Sioux City; Thi Hong Gam Pham, 45, Sioux City
Jason Bradley Reynders, 27, Sioux City; Emily Lynn Yanney, 24, Sioux City