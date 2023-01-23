 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Niya Marie Broveak, 22, Sioux City; Taylor James Everett Bauder, 25, Sioux City

Phimwanala Danladi, 26, Sioux City; Amanda Jael Kopp, 23, Sioux City

Kristen Nicole Mitchell, 27, Sioux City; Thomas John Rhymer, 44, Sioux City

Tags

