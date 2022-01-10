 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marriage licenses

  • 0
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Robert Lynd Hart, 70, Iowa; Maria Ana Samaniego Perez, 56, Iowa

Leslie Anthony Kennedy, 59, Sioux City; Christa Lavette Robinson, 55, Sioux City

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID SURGE OVERWHELMS HOSPITALS, SCHOOLS GO VIRTUAL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News