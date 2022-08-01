Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Timothy Todd Langmack, 40, Emerson, Nebraska; Rylee Nicole Rich, 29, Ponca, Nebraska
Tyler Ray Wright, 25, Sioux City; Kristen Katelynd Sieh, 26, Sioux City
Jordan Lee Brouillette, 24, Sergeant Bluff; Ciera Dawn Fitzgerald, 24, Sergeant Bluff
Alyssa Rennae Hernandez-Schropp, 27, Sioux City; Heather Ann Cook, 30, Sioux City
Jordy Lee Lira, 23, Sioux City; Viviana Munoz-Nuno, 23, Sioux City
David Christian Stoos, 35, Dakota Dunes; Sophia Marie Zumpano, 36, Dakota Dunes
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
