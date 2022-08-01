 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Timothy Todd Langmack, 40, Emerson, Nebraska; Rylee Nicole Rich, 29, Ponca, Nebraska

Tyler Ray Wright, 25, Sioux City; Kristen Katelynd Sieh, 26, Sioux City

Jordan Lee Brouillette, 24, Sergeant Bluff; Ciera Dawn Fitzgerald, 24, Sergeant Bluff

Alyssa Rennae Hernandez-Schropp, 27, Sioux City; Heather Ann Cook, 30, Sioux City

Jordy Lee Lira, 23, Sioux City; Viviana Munoz-Nuno, 23, Sioux City

David Christian Stoos, 35, Dakota Dunes; Sophia Marie Zumpano, 36, Dakota Dunes

