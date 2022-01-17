 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Christian Hunter Powers, 25, Sioux City; Adreanna Louise Vetter, 23, Sioux City

Terry Lee Schrank, 51, Sioux City; Heather Ann Florke, 47, Sioux City

Jesus David Lopez, 28, Sioux City; Seanna Faye Redwing, 24, Sioux City

Charles Micah Hiserote, 40, Sioux City; Toni Rae McLaughlin, 36, Sioux City

William Edward Meeks, 57, Sioux City; Elizabeth Ann Ingalls, 53, Sioux City

