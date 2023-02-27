Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Kylie Jean Gates, 23, Lawton, Iowa; Isaiah Wesley Gilmore, 22, Sioux City
Amy Louise Johnson, 48, Sioux City; Joe Lee Lockhart Sr., 53, Sioux City
Jason Kenneth Boyd, 50, Sioux City; Melanie Michelle Strong, 53, Sioux City
Leonardo Perez Pedroza, 37, Sioux City; Alejandra Maria Contreras Cardona, 31, Sioux City
Matthew Curtis Otto, 39, Lawton; Lindsay Cherice Carlson, 41, Lawton
Douglas Ray Cowgill, 37, Anthon, Iowa; Danielle Lee Powell, 35, Anthon