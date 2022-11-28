Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Kevin Lloyd Coots, 38, Sergeant Bluff; Katie Linn Anderson, 31, Sergeant Bluff
Isaac Jeffrey Beeson, 21, Correctionville, Iowa; Hannah Marie Colshan, 21, Cushing, Iowa
Matthew Robert Rodgers, 67, Sioux City; Sherry Ann Grieve, 52, Sioux City
Jared Lee Denton, 42, South Sioux City; Rebecca Therese Evans, 34, South Sioux City
Robert Lee Flaggs, 43, Sioux City; Jolene Ann Casey, 46, Sioux City
