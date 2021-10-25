 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Jordan Wade Bragg, 34, Lincoln, Nebraska; Tracey Ann Neumann, 28, Lincoln

Michael Dale Thomas Nafe, 24, Pierson, Iowa; Allison Jean Brown, 23, Kingsley, Iowa

Robert Lee McClintock, 54, Sioux City; Patty Jo Considine, 56, Sioux City

Logan Richard Moore, 25, Sioux City; Emalee Danielle Barton, 26, Sioux City

Matthew Lloyd Kempers, 40, Sioux City; Brittany Chantell Newby, 43, Sioux City

Ryan Michael Behr, 26, Sioux City; Ashlie Dawn Blackwell, 22, South Sioux City

Kody Charles Berg, 23, Hornick, Iowa; Taylor Jean Knight, 24, Hornick

Mengisteab Araya Tesfu, 50, Sioux City; Rahwa Abreha Beyene, 34, Sioux City

Randy Lee Janssen, 35, Anthon, Iowa; Jacklyn Lynn Gregg, 43, Anthon

Justin Ryan McKibben, 23, Sioux City; Margaret Rachel Irish, 21, Sioux City

Kelly Gene Mitchell, 33, Sioux City; Danielle Leigh Braunger, 30, Sioux City

