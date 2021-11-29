Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Johnes Jack, 29, South Sioux City; Tracey Hemrick Hainrick, 26, South Sioux City
Orlando James Lasley, 45, Sioux City; Tyra Jolene Sheridan, 45, Sioux City
Benjamin Joseph Gillette, 20, Ames, Iowa; Lindsey Adeline Kopp, 20, Ames
Nicholas Howard Whitcomb, 26, Sioux City; Riley Elizabeth Smith, 24, Sioux City
Jacob Henry Skoglund, 26, Sioux City; MyKenzie Ann Steffans, 22, Sioux City
Dustin James Widman, 22, Climbing Hill, Iowa; Casie Rae Petersen, 22, Hornick, Iowa
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
