Marriage licenses
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Cory Anthony DeZena, 29, Sioux City; Gabrielle Lemarya Mace, 26, Sioux City

Lawrence Douglas Scofield III, 44, Sioux City; Samantha Nadine Scofield, 42, Sioux City

Chase William Turner, 26, Iowa; Janell Katheryn Walker, 26, Iowa

Joshua Kyle Monroy, 27, Le Mars, Iowa; Miranda Marie Bader, 28, Le Mars

Reyes Alberto Mejia-Villatoro, 48, Sioux City; Maria Elvira Vasquez, 46, Sioux City

Benjamin Rutledge Corzette, 38, Sioux City; Amanda Pearl Ash, 42, Sioux City

