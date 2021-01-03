Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Cory Anthony DeZena, 29, Sioux City; Gabrielle Lemarya Mace, 26, Sioux City
Lawrence Douglas Scofield III, 44, Sioux City; Samantha Nadine Scofield, 42, Sioux City
Chase William Turner, 26, Iowa; Janell Katheryn Walker, 26, Iowa
Joshua Kyle Monroy, 27, Le Mars, Iowa; Miranda Marie Bader, 28, Le Mars
Reyes Alberto Mejia-Villatoro, 48, Sioux City; Maria Elvira Vasquez, 46, Sioux City
Benjamin Rutledge Corzette, 38, Sioux City; Amanda Pearl Ash, 42, Sioux City
