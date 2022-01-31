 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Chantler Kein Lovejoy, 27, Sioux City; Kaitlyn Marie Parker, 32, Sioux City

Ludvin Rolando Hernandez Morales, 27, Sioux City; Maria Elena Guardado, 45, Sioux City

Micheal Weldon McDonald, 50, Sioux City; Michelle Ann Hanson, 51, Sioux City

Jeremy Charles Russom, 47, Sioux City; Melissa Marie Bates, 45, Sioux City

Mark Gene Sweisberger, 44, Sioux City; Penny Dawn Tipton, 44, Sioux City

