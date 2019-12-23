Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Shawn DeWayne Sherman, 42, Sioux City; Tara Leigh Hinzman, 24, Sioux City
Christopher William Birk, 22, Sioux City; Catherine Elizabeth Warren, 22, Sioux City
Joshua Bryan Geisler, 25, Sioux City; Melanie Nicole Kiser, 24, Sioux City
Garrett Katherman Smith, 65, Sioux City; Rebecca Lynn Krohn, 52, Sioux City
Justus Alan Knudsen, 29, Sioux City; Lisbeth Ramirez-Garcia, 29, South Sioux City
Brian Richard Searls, 36, Sioux City; Amber Lynn Carstens, 33, Sioux City
Michael James Haire, 30, Sioux City; Cindy Lynn Fink, 45, Sioux City
Brett Erwin Koester, 33, Concord, Nebraska; Samantha Dawn Sullivan, 23, Concord
Jonathan Matthew Villalobos, 26, Sioux City; Sandra Ellen Garcia, 41, Sioux City
Jason Wayne Duvall, 28, Sioux City; Crystal Ann Wiemann, 35, Sioux City