Marriage licenses
Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Shawn DeWayne Sherman, 42, Sioux City; Tara Leigh Hinzman, 24, Sioux City

Christopher William Birk, 22, Sioux City; Catherine Elizabeth Warren, 22, Sioux City

Joshua Bryan Geisler, 25, Sioux City; Melanie Nicole Kiser, 24, Sioux City

Garrett Katherman Smith, 65, Sioux City; Rebecca Lynn Krohn, 52, Sioux City

Justus Alan Knudsen, 29, Sioux City; Lisbeth Ramirez-Garcia, 29, South Sioux City

Brian Richard Searls, 36, Sioux City; Amber Lynn Carstens, 33, Sioux City

Michael James Haire, 30, Sioux City; Cindy Lynn Fink, 45, Sioux City

Brett Erwin Koester, 33, Concord, Nebraska; Samantha Dawn Sullivan, 23, Concord

Jonathan Matthew Villalobos, 26, Sioux City; Sandra Ellen Garcia, 41, Sioux City

Jason Wayne Duvall, 28, Sioux City; Crystal Ann Wiemann, 35, Sioux City

