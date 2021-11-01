 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Geoffrey David Champlin, 30, Sioux City; Nicole Desiree Amick, 29, Sioux City

Matthew Joseph Champlin, 25, Sioux City; Hannah Marie Dirks, 21, Sioux City

Phillip John Bockholt, 44, Whiting, Iowa; Patricia Jalene Negrete, 29, Whiting

Alexander Paul Vos, 25, Lake Mills, Wisconsin; Jordan Mae Danke, 25, Lake Mills

