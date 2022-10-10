 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Samuel Charles Richter, 25, Sioux City; Mara Jo Amsberry, 26, Sioux City

Joshua Keith Morgan, 34, Sioux City; Alison Silbina Fluharty, 29, Sioux City

Blake Forrest Sappingfield, 27, Sioux City; Amanda Cristine Contreras, 25, Omaha

Bret August Springer, 29, Sioux City; Reahlynne Kaye Smith, 24, Sioux City

