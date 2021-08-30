Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Maric Stephen McLean, 27, North Sioux City; Jasmine Dahlia Gray, 25, North Sioux City
Misael Alejandro Mendez Mendez, 22, Sioux City; Martha Consuelo Lara Carreto, 22, Sioux City
Asael Joaquin, 29, Sioux City; Patricia Maria Sanchez, 28, Sioux City
David Roy Davelaar, 25, Le Mars, Iowa; Amy Elizabeth Widman, 27, Sergeant Bluff
Javen D'Ante Mobley, 25, Sioux City; Sylest Kae Stalcup, 40, Sioux City
Aaron Eugene Cruz, 40, Sioux City; Crysta Lynn Barney, 27, Sioux City
Rodolfo Garza Cancino, 24, Sioux City; Idolina Valdovinos Magana, 26, Sioux City
Nathan Travers Sanchez, 26, Sioux City; Sydnee Marie Olson, 23, Sioux City
Joseph Daniel Hanson, 36, Sioux City; Lori Jean Bacon, 49, Sioux City
Travis Ray Johnson, 37, Sioux City; Amy Lynn Combs, 37, Sioux City
William Peter Danner, 26, Sioux City; Kierra Ann Schaffer, 23, Sioux City
John Logan Pappas, 34, Sioux City; Valerie Anne Petersen, 34, Sioux City
Luis Donaldo Verdin, 26, Sioux City; Kelsey Renee Church, 24, Sioux City
Seth Jon Reese Pingel, 26, Mapleton, Iowa; Cheyenne Lynn Brown, 24, Mapleton
Juan Manuel Ibarra Topete, 25, Sioux City; Vanessa Munoz, 24, Sioux City
Garrett Scott Allen Jeffords, 31, Sioux City; Katie Marie Stoddard, 31, Sioux City
Kyle Dillon Newsom, 27, Sioux City; Payton Renee Goettsch, 23, Sioux City
John Clifford Crosthwait Jr., 49, Sioux City; Michael George Skaff Jr., 59, Sioux City
Robert Matthew McCabe, 50, South Dakota; Melanie Sue Bouman, 50, Dakota Dunes
Derek Scott Greiner, 36, Sioux City; Ashley Catherine Bengford, 31, Sioux City
Blake Steven Perryman, 25, North Sioux City; Samantha Jo Kamrowski Bot, 25, North Sioux City
Eric Hayden Bishop, 41, Sioux City; Kendra Jo Madison, 39, Sioux City
Alexander Adelso Perez Diaz, 27, South Sioux City; Melissa Calderon, 22, South Sioux City
Zackary Blake Armstrong, 27, Lawton, Iowa; Jade Evelynn Petersen, 24, Lawton