Marriage licenses
Marriage licenses

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Maric Stephen McLean, 27, North Sioux City; Jasmine Dahlia Gray, 25, North Sioux City

Misael Alejandro Mendez Mendez, 22, Sioux City; Martha Consuelo Lara Carreto, 22, Sioux City

Asael Joaquin, 29, Sioux City; Patricia Maria Sanchez, 28, Sioux City

David Roy Davelaar, 25, Le Mars, Iowa; Amy Elizabeth Widman, 27, Sergeant Bluff

Javen D'Ante Mobley, 25, Sioux City; Sylest Kae Stalcup, 40, Sioux City

Aaron Eugene Cruz, 40, Sioux City; Crysta Lynn Barney, 27, Sioux City

Rodolfo Garza Cancino, 24, Sioux City; Idolina Valdovinos Magana, 26, Sioux City

Nathan Travers Sanchez, 26, Sioux City; Sydnee Marie Olson, 23, Sioux City

Joseph Daniel Hanson, 36, Sioux City; Lori Jean Bacon, 49, Sioux City

Travis Ray Johnson, 37, Sioux City; Amy Lynn Combs, 37, Sioux City

William Peter Danner, 26, Sioux City; Kierra Ann Schaffer, 23, Sioux City

John Logan Pappas, 34, Sioux City; Valerie Anne Petersen, 34, Sioux City

Luis Donaldo Verdin, 26, Sioux City; Kelsey Renee Church, 24, Sioux City

Seth Jon Reese Pingel, 26, Mapleton, Iowa; Cheyenne Lynn Brown, 24, Mapleton

Juan Manuel Ibarra Topete, 25, Sioux City; Vanessa Munoz, 24, Sioux City

Garrett Scott Allen Jeffords, 31, Sioux City; Katie Marie Stoddard, 31, Sioux City

Kyle Dillon Newsom, 27, Sioux City; Payton Renee Goettsch, 23, Sioux City

John Clifford Crosthwait Jr., 49, Sioux City; Michael George Skaff Jr., 59, Sioux City

Robert Matthew McCabe, 50, South Dakota; Melanie Sue Bouman, 50, Dakota Dunes

Derek Scott Greiner, 36, Sioux City; Ashley Catherine Bengford, 31, Sioux City

Blake Steven Perryman, 25, North Sioux City; Samantha Jo Kamrowski Bot, 25, North Sioux City

Eric Hayden Bishop, 41, Sioux City; Kendra Jo Madison, 39, Sioux City

Alexander Adelso Perez Diaz, 27, South Sioux City; Melissa Calderon, 22, South Sioux City

Zackary Blake Armstrong, 27, Lawton, Iowa; Jade Evelynn Petersen, 24, Lawton

