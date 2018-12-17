Try 1 month for 99¢
Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Leo Sanchez, 27, Sioux City; Maria Valencia, 27, Dakota City

Phillip Lee Fleming Sr., 41, Sioux City; Ashley Megan Stevenson, 31, Sioux City

Julio Alberto Guerra, 33, Sioux City; Lorena Munoz, 28, Sioux City

Anthony Allen Diorio, 55, Sioux City; Georgia Louise Crouch, 41, Sioux City

Scott Edwin Roberts, 29, Salem, South Dakota; Mallory Renee Behlers, 27, Salem

Kyle Perry Stolze, 21, Urbandale, Iowa; Debi LouAnn Hiserote, 20, Sergeant Bluff

Brandon James Barnum, 26, Sioux City; Alicia Ann Gigaroa, 44, Sioux City

