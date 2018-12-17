Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Leo Sanchez, 27, Sioux City; Maria Valencia, 27, Dakota City
Phillip Lee Fleming Sr., 41, Sioux City; Ashley Megan Stevenson, 31, Sioux City
Julio Alberto Guerra, 33, Sioux City; Lorena Munoz, 28, Sioux City
Anthony Allen Diorio, 55, Sioux City; Georgia Louise Crouch, 41, Sioux City
Scott Edwin Roberts, 29, Salem, South Dakota; Mallory Renee Behlers, 27, Salem
Kyle Perry Stolze, 21, Urbandale, Iowa; Debi LouAnn Hiserote, 20, Sergeant Bluff
Brandon James Barnum, 26, Sioux City; Alicia Ann Gigaroa, 44, Sioux City