Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Jacob Steven Oehlerking, 32, Sioux City; Emily Elizabeth Bock, 25, Sioux City
Alexander Mark Bertrand, 22, Sioux City; Samantha Sue Eberly, 23, Sioux City
Michael Marvin Murray, 30, Sioux City; Ana Marie Hahn, 28, Sioux City
Stephen Bailey Kuehl, 36, Dakota Dunes; Stephanie Ann LeFebvre, 34, Dakota Dunes
Anthony Jude Anderson, 21, Sioux City; Ally Marie Kamerzell, 22, Sioux City
Mardogueo Javier Orellana Hernandez, 28, Sioux City; Flor Senayda Gomez Garcia, 25, Sioux City
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
