Marriage licenses

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Jacob Steven Oehlerking, 32, Sioux City; Emily Elizabeth Bock, 25, Sioux City

Alexander Mark Bertrand, 22, Sioux City; Samantha Sue Eberly, 23, Sioux City

Michael Marvin Murray, 30, Sioux City; Ana Marie Hahn, 28, Sioux City

Stephen Bailey Kuehl, 36, Dakota Dunes; Stephanie Ann LeFebvre, 34, Dakota Dunes

Anthony Jude Anderson, 21, Sioux City; Ally Marie Kamerzell, 22, Sioux City

Mardogueo Javier Orellana Hernandez, 28, Sioux City; Flor Senayda Gomez Garcia, 25, Sioux City

