Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Jacob John Kueny, 40, Sioux City; Brittani Ann Snodgress, 30, Sioux City
Leonard Eugene Jones Jr., 40, Sioux City; Lyschell Janee Trembly, 35, Sioux City
Emily Jaclyn Kate Burns, 32, Sioux City; B Corey Shondel Richardson, 55, Sioux City
Ken Vongsanan, 46, Sergeant Bluff; Poupay Phommachan, 24, Sergeant Bluff
Juan Jose Lopez Hernandez, 29, Sioux City; Margarita Angelica Vasquez Marroquin, 29, Sioux City
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
