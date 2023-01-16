 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Josue Alejandro Mayen Gaitan, 23, Sioux City; Mirian Estela Mendez, 18, Sioux City

Londi Marleni Duarte, 40, Sioux City; Jose Anibal Quintanilla Lara, 47, Sioux City

Wilmer Eduardo Mendez Juarez, 26, Sioux City; Zulma Yolanda Lopez Chilel, 19, Sioux City

Dieudonne Kolala Tokolay Kalombo, 62, Sioux City; Rebecca Muadi Ndata, 49, Sioux City

