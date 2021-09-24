 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Martina McBride concert rescheduled for January
0 Comments

Martina McBride concert rescheduled for January

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Orpheum Theatre exterior

The Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City is shown.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Multiple Grammy nominee Martina McBride will perform at Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre on Jan. 13.

The concert, which was previously postponed twice amid the COVID-19 global health crisis, is slated to kick off at 7 p.m.

Tickets, which start at $35, are now on sale at OprheumLive.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.

All previously purchased tickets for the concert will be honored with no action needed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Raw video, Sioux City police investigate downtown shooting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News