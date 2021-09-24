Martina McBride concert rescheduled for January

SIOUX CITY -- Multiple Grammy nominee Martina McBride will perform at Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre on Jan. 13.
The concert, which was previously postponed twice amid the COVID-19 global health crisis, is slated to kick off at 7 p.m.
Tickets, which start at $35, are now on sale at OprheumLive.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.
All previously purchased tickets for the concert will be honored with no action needed.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.