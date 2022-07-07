Mask requirements reinstated at UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City

"While we have not seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations here at the hospital, we do care for individuals that are sick or have weakened immune systems and we must be more cautious when COVID-19 levels are higher in our community," the statement said. "It's important that we as a community remember the basic infection prevention strategies we've been practicing since the beginning of the pandemic – wash your hands, wear a mask, stay home when you're sick, and get your appropriate vaccinations. As always, the health and safety of our patients and team members is our top priority."