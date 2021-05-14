Masks come off at most city buildings in Sioux City in wake of new CDC guidance

SIOUX CITY -- The city of Sioux City has shed its mask requirements for city-owned buildings, following the new guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Walmart prepared to drop mask mandates for their stores, including locations in Siouxland, while many of the nation's other largest retailers said they would continue to require face coverings.
The CDC said Thursday that fully-vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
In Sioux City, masks and protective face coverings are no longer required at City Hall or most other city buildings, such as the public libraries and Art Center, if the individual has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Masks are still required at Sioux Gateway Airport, on city Transit buses and at the Martin Luther King Ground Transportation Center. The new CDC guidance makes exceptions for all those locations, as it calls for a continuation of mask wearing in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.
In a statement Friday, the city of Sioux City noted masks are still encouraged to be used in City facilities when social distancing isn’t possible.
At the Woodbury County Courthouse, each county office is individually deciding whether or not to require masks. County Auditor Pat Gill said he is waiting for guidance from Siouxland District Health before making a decision.
Tyler Brock, deputy director of Siouxland District Health, said there is confidence in the vaccine and there is very little risk of catching COVID-19 for anyone who has been vaccinated.
"We have a lot of confidence in this vaccine and we feel like we’re in a really good place for people to be living as normally as they feel comfortable," Brock said Friday.
In Woodbury County, 30,699 people have received both doses of a two-dose vaccine series and another 3,850 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Total, 33% of residents are considered to be fully vaccinated in according to the release.
Walmart said Friday that customers who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear a mask in Walmart or Sam's Club stores, unless they're required by state or local laws, USA Today reported. The retailer said employees also can shed face coverings starting Tuesday, if they are fully vaccinated and confirm that during daily health assessments.
Many of the nation's largest retailers said they will still require masks for now. But some, including Target, which has stores in Siouxland, said they plan reevaluate their mask policies, according to USA Today.
Caitlin Yamada