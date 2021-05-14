 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Masks come off at most city buildings in Sioux City in wake of new CDC guidance
0 comments
alert top story

Masks come off at most city buildings in Sioux City in wake of new CDC guidance

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The city of Sioux City has shed its mask requirements for city-owned buildings, following the new guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Walmart prepared to drop mask mandates for their stores, including locations in Siouxland, while many of the nation's other largest retailers said they would continue to require face coverings.

The CDC said Thursday that fully-vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

New signs at the Sioux City City Hall now say "Masks Encouraged" instead of "Masks Required" at the desks of clerks and specialists.

In Sioux City, masks and protective face coverings are no longer required at City Hall or most other city buildings, such as the public libraries and Art Center, if the individual has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Masks are still required at Sioux Gateway Airport, on city Transit buses and at the Martin Luther King Ground Transportation Center. The new CDC guidance makes exceptions for all those locations, as it calls for a continuation of mask wearing in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Masks encouraged at City Hall after COVID-19 vaccinations

New signs at Sioux City's City Hall say "Masks Encouraged" instead of "Masks Required" at the desks of clerks and specialists. The city on Friday lifted mask requirements for most of its buildings.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In a statement Friday, the city of Sioux City noted masks are still encouraged to be used in City facilities when social distancing isn’t possible.

At the Woodbury County Courthouse, each county office is individually deciding whether or not to require masks. County Auditor Pat Gill said he is waiting for guidance from Siouxland District Health before making a decision.

Tyler Brock, deputy director of Siouxland District Health, said there is confidence in the vaccine and there is very little risk of catching COVID-19 for anyone who has been vaccinated.

"We have a lot of confidence in this vaccine and we feel like we’re in a really good place for people to be living as normally as they feel comfortable," Brock said Friday.

In Woodbury County, 30,699 people have received both doses of a two-dose vaccine series and another 3,850 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Total, 33% of residents are considered to be fully vaccinated in according to the release.

Walmart said Friday that customers who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear a mask in Walmart or Sam's Club stores, unless they're required by state or local laws, USA Today reported. The retailer said employees also can shed face coverings starting Tuesday, if they are fully vaccinated and confirm that during daily health assessments.

Many of the nation's largest retailers said they will still require masks for now. But some, including Target, which has stores in Siouxland, said they plan reevaluate their mask policies, according to USA Today.

Caitlin Yamada

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: New mask recommendations at Sioux City City Hall

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News