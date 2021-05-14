Masks come off at most city buildings in Sioux City in wake of new CDC guidance

Tyler Brock, deputy director of Siouxland District Health, said there is confidence in the vaccine and there is very little risk of catching COVID-19 for anyone who has been vaccinated.

"We have a lot of confidence in this vaccine and we feel like we’re in a really good place for people to be living as normally as they feel comfortable," Brock said Friday.

In Woodbury County, 30,699 people have received both doses of a two-dose vaccine series and another 3,850 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Total, 33% of residents are considered to be fully vaccinated in according to the release.

Walmart said Friday that customers who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear a mask in Walmart or Sam's Club stores, unless they're required by state or local laws, USA Today reported. The retailer said employees also can shed face coverings starting Tuesday, if they are fully vaccinated and confirm that during daily health assessments.

Many of the nation's largest retailers said they will still require masks for now. But some, including Target, which has stores in Siouxland, said they plan reevaluate their mask policies, according to USA Today.

Caitlin Yamada

