SIOUX CITY -- A former Dakota Dunes call center location has moved to Sioux City and is in the process of adding employees.
The call center, Mass Markets, moved into a facility near the Sioux Gateway Airport, at 5800 Discovery Blvd., beginning this spring, said Anthony Marlowe, CEO of Mass Markets parent company MCI.
The facility, a former CenturyLink call center, was renovated extensively and has space for more than 500 seats, according to a news release from the company. It was purchased for more than $1.7 million.
"We did a major rehab on it," Marlowe said.
Marlowe, who started Mass Markets (formerly TMone) in 2003, then sold it before buying it back again in 2015, said Mass Markets has operated in the Siouxland market since 2011 or 2012, when they opened a call center in North Sioux City. The call center later moved to Dakota Dunes.
The Dakota Dunes call center had around 150 to 200 employees, roughly its capacity. Marlowe estimated some 300 people are working at the new Sioux City location, and they're looking to boost that figure to 400 to 500 "at some point."
MCI, the Mass Markets parent company (short for Marlowe Companies, Inc.), has around 2,000 employees and eight call centers in the U.S., with a ninth in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Marlowe said in the news release that MCI "grew by a factor of four times the last few years" and that the firm is "bringing in hundreds of new jobs to the Siouxland market. The economy is on fire."