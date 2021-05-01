Mass vaccination clinics in Woodbury County are over, for now at least

SIOUX CITY -- Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Woodbury County ended this past week, at least for the time being.

The last of such clinics in the county was held at the Siouxland Expo Center on Thursday. 1,400 doses were available to those who needed their second shot.

"We do not have any mass vaccination clinics beyond what we did yesterday," Tyler Brock, deputy director at the Siouxland District Health Department, said on Friday. "It doesn't mean that we can't put something together if the need arises. There is some possibility if some approval for vaccine for younger kids gets done, that maybe we can do something on a larger scale."

Brock stressed that vaccines remain very much available -- virtually every pharmacy in the city now offers vaccines to anyone age 16 and over, in some cases without so much as an appointment. Vaccines are also widely available at clinics and doctors' offices.

"We're just not doing it in that (mass clinic) format," he said.

Kevin Grieme, the Siouxland District Health director, said he expects vaccines for people as young as 12 to be approved at the federal level perhaps as soon as mid-May, but more likely late May.