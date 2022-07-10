Maude's Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor closes down

SIOUX CITY -- Maude's Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor, a pizzeria and arcade in the Southern Hills Mall space once occupied by Chuck E. Cheese, closed down permanently this weekend.

The closure, effective Saturday according to a notice posted in the front door, coincided with the expiration of Maude's lease on the space.

"We want to thank everyone for your business. We are sad to announce that our lease with the mall is up and we are closed permanently. Thanks for everything. We hope to keep happy memories and see u all in the future. Have a wonderful Day," said the notice, signed by "Maude's Management."

Maude's opened at the mall in the fall of 2020, a few months after the abrupt closure of Chuck E. Cheese, which had been there for 16 years. Maude's management intended to emulate gaming arcades and pizzerias of the 1980s. It offered choose-your-own-toppings pizzas, premium milkshakes and beers on Friday and Saturday nights, among other treats.

The venue was inspired by a pizza parlor in Ottumwa, Iowa, that was owned by a woman named Maude.

"We're not just an arcade place or an ice cream place or a pizza place. We're all of the above and more," Maude's General Manager Jeremy Nicolls told The Journal in October 2020.