SIOUX CITY — The mayor of Gjilan, Kosovo, one of Sioux City's sister cities, was in town Tuesday touring the Public Museum, Art Center, Police Department and Career Academy.

The visit marked Alban Hyseni's first trip to Sioux City, since he was elected mayor of Gjilan 16 months ago. Gjilan, located in southeastern Kosovo, has a population of about 90,000 people.

"It's been a great experience. The first visit is always special because you get to see everything first. You get to meet new people," Hyseni said during a news conference at Hardline Coffee, 515 Fourth St. "I'm really thankful for everyone for the warm welcome."

Gjilan reached out to Sioux City through the Iowa Sister States organization and requested a sister city relationship in December of 2018. The state of Iowa designated Kosovo as a "sister state" in 2013. That relationship grew out of the State Partnership Program between the Iowa National Guard and the Kosovo Security Force. In February of 2020, a delegation from Gjilan traveled to Sioux City to ink the sister city agreement.

"We have so many exciting happenings in Sioux City, a lot of positive things happening. One of those is that we're a sister city with Gjilan and we're very proud of it," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said.

Sioux City has had a sister city relationship with Lake Charles, Louisiana, for more than 20 years. In 2003, Sioux City formed another sister city relationship with Yamanashi City, Japan, to promote city exchanges, foster mutual respect and appreciate different cultures.

"We've seen some institutions and some things that are really good and really a role model for my city, as well," said Hyseni, who arrived in the United States on April 28 and spent time in New York, before traveling to Des Moines on Monday and Sioux City on Tuesday.

Before 1999, Gjilan was an important industrial center in Kosovo. Although industry in Gjilan is "still getting up on its feet," Hyseni noted that food processing is "quite developed" and that the city is also working on tourism. He said the city has some beautiful sights and mountains.

"I've already informed everyone here that one of the main problems that we have in Gjilan is that the labor market doesn't really comply with the education system. So, what we need to do is have an education system that prepares the young generation for the labor market," said Hyseni, who thinks the Sioux City Career Academy could be replicated in Gjilan, where the average age is 31 or 32.

The academy allows students to take specialty courses in more than 30 so-called pathways, covering business and marketing, family and consumer science, health science and industrial technology.

"I think it's going to be exciting to see what happens now. We've discussed doing pen pal programming through the middle and high schools, doing Zoom calls to exchange how education works, potentially exchanging co-workers and creating a pipeline of students to (Western Iowa Tech Community College)," said Semehar Ghebrekidan, the City of Sioux City's community inclusion liaison.

Ghebrekidan said a delegation from Sioux City hopes to be able to visit Gjilan at some point in the future.

"Hopefully we're able to go out there," she said. "That's the whole point of the sister city exchange, figuring out what it is that we do well, what do they do well and how can we make our services better for serving our folks here," she said.

