Mayor says Biden's infrastructure plan positive for Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott called President Joe Biden's $2 trillion plan to re-engineer America's infrastructure "positive" for Sioux City.
"We don't ever have enough for infrastructure, so anything that we can get the can be used for infrastructure, not just vertical infrastructure like buildings, but if we can use it for streets and sewers and that kind of stuff, it would be a real positive," he said.
The White House says the largest chunk of the proposal, which was unveiled Wednesday, includes $621 billion for roads, bridges, public transit, electric vehicle charging stations and other transportation infrastructure. Another $111 billion would go to replace lead water pipes and upgrade aging sewer system, which there is a great deal of in Sioux City.
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore called the plan "a step in the right direction for Sioux City."
"We do have a lot of aging infrastructure that needs to be addressed. In fact, we have it in our Capital Improvements Program," he said. "We have some plans to study and renew and give priority to the infrastructures that needs to be addressed. Some are more needed than others, as far as waterlines and sewers and streets."
The City Council has also discussed replacing the conduit beneath Gordon Drive, which is in very poor condition, along with the viaduct, which has enabled motorists driving into and out of downtown Sioux City to safely cross over waterways and railroad tracks for more than 80 years. The viaduct project would run between $95 and $106 million and the Bacon Creek box culvert project would cost between $23 and $33 million, not including right of way and utilities.
"It's going to tie in nicely. I think it's timely," Moore said of Biden's plan. "I think it's something that we need to review. You never know exactly what the conditions of the funds will be, and that would need to be reviewed, of course, thoroughly."