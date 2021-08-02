Mayor: Sioux City in running for projects with large capital investments

SIOUX CITY -- With tight local labor and housing markets, the city of Sioux City refocused its economic development efforts on projects that create "significant" capital investments but not large numbers of jobs, Mayor Bob Scott said Monday.

"We think that's what we have to do in the short run here," Scott told the Sioux City Rotary Club.

The mayor said city leaders are in talks with two or three such prospects, but did not identify the potential employers.

"Quite frankly, I'm pretty confident in a couple of them, that they'll be some significant investment in the community while maybe keeping the job count at 300 to 400," he told the Rotarians. "It'll take a lot of construction workers but it won't necessarily take a lot of production workers with the jobs that we're talking about."

Due to historically low unemployment, almost every sector in the metro area has reported troubles finding qualified workers. In June, the local jobless rate stood at 4.2 percent, according to state data. Scott said Monday the region is conservatively short about 1,500 workers to fill the available jobs.