Mayors ask Siouxland health departments, businesses for transparency in COVID-19 outbreak

SIOUX CITY -- The majors of all 5 cities in metro Sioux City called Monday for greater transparency from state and county health officials about local sources contributing to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
In a joint statement, the mayors also asked businesses to "take responsibility for any outbreak or spread" of the novel coronvirus in their facilities and to publicly disclose any positive cases and a response plan to reduce the spread of the virus.
Employers who fail to comply with the requests should close "until such time a response plan is in place," according to the statement, signed by Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott, South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch, Sergeant Bluff Mayor Jon Winkel, North Sioux City Mayor Randy Fredericksen and Dakota City Mayor Jerry Yacevich
The mayors publicly weighed in on the subject as county and state health officials continued to sidestep questions linking the surge in positive cases to the Dakota City Tyson Fresh Meats plant, the metro's area largest employer with over 4,300 workers. A 64-year-old Tyson worker from Sioux City was the first to die from COVID-19.
A second death, from Dakota County, was reported over the weekend.
Tyson officials have acknowledged having workers from its Dakota City plant test positive for the virus, but refused yet again Monday to identify the total number of cases.
The mayors' statement does not specifically mention Tyson.
"It's not to pick on any employer," Scott said in an interview Monday. "It's to find out where we're having these cases, so employees in those particular instances can protect themselves if there's some things going on in their particular plant."
In addition to the county health departments, the mayors also called on Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and their respective state health departments to "provide more comprehensive reporting data to include the specific location of where any outbreak or spread has occurred."
"We'd like to know where these cases are coming from so that people can better protect themselves; and we don't know that right now," Scott said. "For some reason, there's just an unwillingness for these district health (departments) to share that information."
The mayors released their statement as Dakota County reported 136 additional cases, raising the county's total to 608, second most among Nebraska's 93 counties. Siouxland District Health Department disclosed 115 new cases in Woodbury, putting the county's total at 606.
Counting three other smaller counties in the metropolitan statistical area, the metro's positive tests hit 601 Friday. Just a week earlier, there were just over 50 cases.
Last week, the surge landed the metro area at the top of the The New York Times' list of the U.S. cities with the highest daily growth rate. Metro Sioux City's cases have been doubling every day or so, according to the Times data.
Officials with the Dakota County Heath Department and Siouxland District Health Department have gone out of their way to avoid talking about Tyson or its Dakota City plant, citing state health care privacy laws.
Siouxland District Health aknowledged Friday that "a significant majority of the people in our community who have tested positive work in another state in industries that are particularly hard hit by COVID-19, or are close contacts of these workers." But district health director Kevin Grieme told the Journal the department is "not able to share information" for businesses outside of Woodbury County.
"Our priority is the health and safety of our citizens. To that end, we urge Governor Reynolds, Governor Ricketts, and Governor Noem to act cautiously in lifting current restrictions across the three-state region too soon," the statement said. "We would also urge citizens to remember that, even as things are lifted, we need to be vigilant and continue to follow all guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19."
The statement said this information should be shared in a response plan and asked businesses that cannot take these steps to close until they have a response plan in place.
