Mayor's Youth Commission now accepting Young Ambassador applications

Nominations will be made online by teachers, counselors, parents, adult friends of the nominee. The parents/guardians of the nominees will be provided with a Young Ambassador parent form link that will need to be completed and submitted in order for the nominee's name to be placed in competition. From the nominations, 20 students will be selected to be mentored by members of the Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission. The 20 students selected will receive a free Young Ambassadors T-shirt and public recognition at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 in the Council Chambers on City Hall's fifth floor.