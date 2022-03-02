Mayor's Youth Commission now accepting Young Ambassador applications

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission is accepting applications for its Young Ambassadors program, which honors students who have displayed good character and/or exceptional leadership inside or outside of the classroom.
Nominations will be made online by teachers, counselors, parents, adult friends of the nominee. The parents/guardians of the nominees will be provided with a Young Ambassador parent form link that will need to be completed and submitted in order for the nominee's name to be placed in competition. From the nominations, 20 students will be selected to be mentored by members of the Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission. The 20 students selected will receive a free Young Ambassadors T-shirt and public recognition at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 in the Council Chambers on City Hall's fifth floor.
To be eligible, the student must be in fourth through seventh grades during the current school year, enrolled in a Sioux City public or parochial school, reside in Sioux City but attend a school outside of Sioux City, or be home schooled in Sioux City.
To submit an application, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/SCYA2022. The nomination deadline is April 30. Direct any questions to siouxcitymyc@gmail.com or siouxlandcaresdirector@gmail.com.