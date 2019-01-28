Try 1 month for 99¢

ONAWA, Iowa -- Starting in February, the McCandless Inter-County Drainage District Board of Trustees will hold their monthly meetings at 7:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of every month in the board room of the Monona County Courthouse, 610 Iowa Avenue, Onawa.

