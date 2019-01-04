SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Human Rights Commission will hold a "Me Three" public forum Jan. 16.
In October 2017, #metoo began trending across social media to bring attention to the prevalence of sexual assault, violence and harassment men and women face, especially in the work place. Millions have used the hashtag to share their stories. The "Me Three" forum will explore the impact beyond the dynamic survivors and perpetrators that includes culture, families, societies, workplaces, relationships and more.
The forum will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., and include a light meal. The free event will feature panelists, as well as public input.
Pre-registration is requested by Jan. 14 by calling 712-279-6985.