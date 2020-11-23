 Skip to main content
Medical board adds charge against former Sioux City plastic surgeon
DES MOINES -- A state medical board has amended a statement of charges against a former Sioux City plastic surgeon already charged with incompetence.

The Iowa Board of Medicine on Thursday added a count of having a medical license suspended by another state to the six charges the board previously filed against Dr. Adam Smith.

Adam Smith

Smith

In 2019, the board charged Smith with professional incompetency, unethical or unprofessional conduct, inappropriate prescribing of drugs, improper medical record management and making misleading or deceptive representations to patients. The board alleges that Smith provided inappropriate surgical care to 17 patients and engaged in unethical or unprofessional conduct between December 2014 to September 2017.

The new charge says Smith's South Dakota medical license had been revoked by the South Dakota Board of Medical and Osteopathic Examiners. He still has his medical license in Iowa.

A scheduling conference is set for next month.

Smith was affiliated with Tri-State Specialists in Sioux City, but left the group in fall 2019.

Smith has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Michigan to several counts of health care fraud and making false statements. He is scheduled to stand trial in March.

Smith practiced in Michigan until 2014, when he moved to Sioux City. According to court documents, he now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Federal attorneys in December 2018 filed a civil complaint against Smith in Michigan, accusing him of filing 89 fraudulent Medicare and Medicaid claims totaling more than $64,000 while he practiced there. Proceedings in that case have been stayed until the criminal case is resolved.

At least 14 former patients have filed negligence lawsuits against Smith in Woodbury County, each alleging that he mishandled their surgeries and/or post-surgical care. A jury found in Smith's favor in one of the cases, and judges have dismissed at least three others.

