Medical board adds charge against former Sioux City plastic surgeon

Smith was affiliated with Tri-State Specialists in Sioux City, but left the group in fall 2019.

Smith has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Michigan to several counts of health care fraud and making false statements. He is scheduled to stand trial in March.

Smith practiced in Michigan until 2014, when he moved to Sioux City. According to court documents, he now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Federal attorneys in December 2018 filed a civil complaint against Smith in Michigan, accusing him of filing 89 fraudulent Medicare and Medicaid claims totaling more than $64,000 while he practiced there. Proceedings in that case have been stayed until the criminal case is resolved.

At least 14 former patients have filed negligence lawsuits against Smith in Woodbury County, each alleging that he mishandled their surgeries and/or post-surgical care. A jury found in Smith's favor in one of the cases, and judges have dismissed at least three others.

