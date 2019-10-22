{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A wayward driver was experiencing a diabetic medical condition when his Tuesday drive in Dakota County ended with law enforcement officials putting out spike strips to disable the vehicle in South Sioux City.

Dakota County Sheriff's Office deputies initially responded to the driver in rural areas of the county, before the male driver headed into South Sioux City just before noon, when South Sioux City police joined the underway incident.

Sheriff Chris Kleinberg said the man didn't stop when directed, and eventually spike strips were set out near West 21st Street and U.S. Highway 77, at about 12:15 p.m.

The spikes caused the vehicle tires to go flat, halting the driver. Officers extracted the man, who was not coherent, Kleinberg said. The unidentified man was given some food, and his condition improved shortly thereafter.

