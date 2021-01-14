Members of 185th to head to Washington as part of mobilization for Inauguration Day

"We are citizen soldiers and airmen, and it's difficult in a situation like this, to just walk out the door of your employer and say, 'I've got to go.' So we've allowed them some time, the goal is to get them on the ground of the national Capitol region by this weekend, preferably Saturday. If not Saturday, Sunday," Corell said. "We will send an advance party out, hopefully today, so we can get leadership on the ground, so when our soldiers and airmen arrive, they know where to go, where they're staying, where they're going to be fed, how they're going to be taken care of, and what is the mission that we're asking them to do.