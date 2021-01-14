Members of 185th to head to Washington as part of mobilization for Inauguration Day

SIOUX CITY -- Members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, along with hundreds of others from other units in Iowa, will be headed to Washington, D.C. in the coming days as part of the security forces for president-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
In a call with reporters Thursday morning, Maj. Gen. Ben Corell said that the original plans, prior to the uprising at Capitol Hill last week, called for 15 members of the 185th to head to Washington for Inauguration Day, Jan. 20. "That was set months ago, it's been planned. Each four years, when our nation has an inauguration, there is a set of security that is identified early for them to provide manning to support the national Capitol."
After the events of last week, an additional 250 Guards members, from various units in the state, have been requested. The request was received on Wednesday.
It was unclear Thursday how many 185th members, beyond the original 15, will be headed to Washington, nor is it entirely clear which other units will be sending their members, or in what numbers. It is also not clear what role the Iowa National Guards will play in securing the Capitol.
"They've asked for increased support from all National Guards, and so in communication with the governor yesterday, we came to the number of 250 additional Iowa National Guard that will move to the national Capitol region," Corell said.
The bolstered law enforcement and military presence is the result of the unrest of Jan. 6, when scores of people, irate at President Donald Trump's electoral loss and the perception of a stolen election, stormed the Capitol building. The building was placed into lockdown as senators and congressmen were rushed to safety; five people, including one officer and several rioters, died during the clash. (Two or three of them are thought to have died of medical emergencies during the event, while the others died due to the violence.)
Law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, have warned that further violence and unrest are quite possible next week.
State National Guard members will not be headed to Des Moines, however, as Corell received assurances from Stephan K. Bayens, the commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, and officials with other "three-lettered agencies" of law enforcement and military, that law enforcement is prepared to deal with protestors.
"I do have National Guard forces that are trained, they are equipped, and they are ready to respond within a period of time once we're notified, if events on the ground would lead us to require additional forces within the state of Iowa," Corell said.
Members of the Iowa National Guard are expected to arrive in Washington this weekend, delayed in part due to a winter storm forecast on Friday.
"We are citizen soldiers and airmen, and it's difficult in a situation like this, to just walk out the door of your employer and say, 'I've got to go.' So we've allowed them some time, the goal is to get them on the ground of the national Capitol region by this weekend, preferably Saturday. If not Saturday, Sunday," Corell said. "We will send an advance party out, hopefully today, so we can get leadership on the ground, so when our soldiers and airmen arrive, they know where to go, where they're staying, where they're going to be fed, how they're going to be taken care of, and what is the mission that we're asking them to do.
"We anticipate at this point, there's a storm coming in tomorrow, that will impact the ability to transport these soldiers and airmen tomorrow. So we're looking for this weekend to get them on the ground, and that will give them a chance to notify their employers, say goodbye to their family, get to our armories and air bases, and make sure they have the right equipment, the right winter clothes to keep them warm and safe," he added.